Kasaragod (Kerala): Expired doxycycline tablets were distributed among more than 100 MGNREGA workers in Kerala's northern district of Kasaragod. These medicines are used as prevention against anti-rabies, rat fever and leptospirosis. The glaring medical lapse has created ripples in the district health department. The shocking incident was reported under Kinanur Karinthalam panchayat's ward number 8 at Malurkayam.

So far, no workers were reported sick or had adverse effects after taking the expired pills. No illness or uneasiness was reported from any of the workers who consumed the expired pills. The medicine was distributed by the health centre owned by the panchayat.

The expiry date mentioned on the strips was May. The pills were bought after signing the register from the government-owned dispensary on Thursday last (July 6). The expired medicines were distributed among MGNREGA workers on Friday (July 7).

Several of the workers took the medicines without checking the expiry date. However, as soon as they came to know that expired drugs were supplied to them, a complaint was filed with the authority concerned. Upon receiving the complaint, Kasaragod District Medical Officer (DMO) ordered an inquiry into the matter.

Deputy DMO Dr Geetha has been given the responsibility to conduct a probe and submit a report as early as possible. "It was preventive medicine. Several people took drugs without noticing the expiry date," the labourers said. Health officials said that old stock "might have been distributed mistakenly". "The tablets were obtained from the dispensary as prescribed by doctors of the Primary Health Centre. Two tablets each were distributed among workers to prevent them from contracting rat fever."

The MGNREGA supervisor after signing on the register obtained tablets from the dispensary Thursday last. He distributed them to workers who were present for duty. "I did not notice that the period had expired as it was given by the hospital. MGNREGA labourers work in muddy waters and are always prone to infections. They are vulnerable to leptospirosis. So during the rainy season, doxycycline tablets are distributed among them," he said.

