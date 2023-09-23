Thiruvananthapuram: Following the JDS becoming a part of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) at the national level, the Kerala unit of the party is facing a political crisis.

However, Kerala JDS president and Thiruvalla MLA Mathew T Thomas said that our party in Kerala will firmly stand with the CPM-led LDF government. The issue was raised whether the Kerala JDS unit could take a decision or go ahead against the decision of the party's national-level tie-up with the BJP.

The JDS will remain with BJP at the national level and the party's (JDS) Kerala front should be used as a political weapon against the Congress in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. In that case, the way ahead for the Kerala JDS would be to split the party and form a new party by rejecting the national leadership.

In that situation, the JDS Kerala component will become a regional party, if it stays with the LDF in the state. The Kerala JDS is also worrying about its status and whether it will come under the purview of the Prohibition of Defection Act if the party part ways with the JDS. The Kerala unit of JDS has two members and one minister in the state legislative assembly.

The CPM and the Left Front's proposal to the Kerala unit of the JDS is to leave the BJP-affiliated national leadership and become independent.