Thiruvananthapuram: Trivandrum Bureau of ETV Bharat Malayalam portal bagged the award for the coverage of the ‘Ente Keralam’ expo, which was organised to mark the second anniversary of the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government. ETV Bharat won the award for its comprehensive coverage of the various department stalls put up at the fair.

MLA VK Prashant presented the award to ETV Bharat at a function held at Nishagandhi Auditorium, the venue of the government's annual celebrations, on Saturday. Reporters Sooraj Surendran, Rameez Muhammed and G Nandan received the award on behalf of ETV Bharat.

Stalls highlighting the services and activities of various government departments, stalls offering services by departments and sales counters for products manufactured by the public sector have been set up at the expo. Another attraction is a techno zone featuring technological advancements in various sectors and the achievements of start-ups. The rescue operations carried out by the Kerala Fire and Rescue Department during the 2018 floods, the modern equipment used for various rescue operations and the means to rescue people in an emergency were displayed by the Fire Force Department personnel at the fair.

The Police Department organised an exhibition on drones of the Police Department, weapons, including guns, self-defence for women, various schemes of the Prison Department, letters of political prisoners, including Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, during their imprisonment, and welfare activities of the Prison Department.

Kerala State Science and Technology Museum and Priyadarshini Planetarium's caravan on scientific knowledge were among the stalls that became the centre of attraction at the fair. The jury selected the ETV Bharat for the award for its comprehensive coverage in the online category.