EMPLOYER CHOPS OFF HAND OF A STAFFER OVER MONETARY DISPUTE IN KERALA

Idukki (Kerala): In a horrific incident, a middle-aged man's right hand was chopped off by his employer following an altercation over some monetary dispute at Adimali in the Idukki district of Kerala on Sunday. A spat broke out between Elamplakal Vijayaraj (43) with his employer Binu over the financial transactions related to the sale of timber.

Elamplakal Vijayaraja is a native of Polinjapalam whereas Binu stays in the Adimali area of the district. Binu is a timber merchant. The shocking incident took place at Adimali near the Polinjapalam traffic intersection at around 6 pm on Sunday. The accused was arrested by the police after the incident. Accused Binu confessed to the police of committing the crime. The police ordered an investigation after arresting the accused.

Around 80 per cent of Vijayaraj's hand was severed in the attack. The victim was immediately rushed to a hospital and he underwent surgery. Doctors used multiple stitches on his severed hand. Victim Elamplakal Vijayaraja was stated to be out of danger and he is recuperating at the hospital, said authorities.

According to local people and those present at the spot, Elamplakal Vijayaraja was travelling in a car, along with his sister's son, when his car reached the Polinjapalam traffic junction, he was asked to come out of the car by two women. The moment he stepped down from the vehicle, Binu attacked him with a sharp weapon. The assailant was hiding just close to the crime spot.

