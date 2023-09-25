ED RAIDS MULTIPLE LOCATIONS ACROSS KERALA IN PFI CASE

Ernakulam: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) launched raids at multiple locations across Kerala in connection with the alleged terror funding linked to the banned Popular Front of India (PFI), sources said. An official said that the raids are currently in progress in districts including Ernakulam, Thrissur, Malappuram and Wayanad.

The raids were launched by the sleuths of the ED assisted by central armed forces on the basis of intelligence inputs that hawala money is being used for alleged terror activities. The raids are said to have been launched at around 6 am in the morning. Raids were conducted at the house of one Jamal, who was the PFI district leader in Kumbalam in Kochi.

Similar raids were conducted at the house of Latif, the former state PFI leader from Thrissur. It is learnt that Latheef has escaped to Saudi Arabia. Besides, ED also raided houses of Abdul Samad in Wayanad, Abdul Jameel and Noorul Amin in Malappuram during the operation. Sources in the ED said that the central probe agency is targeting the second-tier leaders of the Popular Front after the ban of the outfit in September last year and arrest of the top leadership during countrywide raids.

The investigation is also being conducted on the basis of the NIA report on whether black money was used for terrorist activities through them, sources said. ED Delhi and Kochi units are jointly participating in the raids. Investigation agencies suspect that the popular front sleeper cells are still operating in Kerala even after the ban of the outfit and arrest of the leadership.