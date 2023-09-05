ED QUESTIONS LAKSHADWEEP MP MOHAMMED FAIZAL AT KOCHI OFFICE

Kochi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) questioned Lakshadweep MP Mohammad Faizal in a case of alleged financial irregularities in connection with the export of Tuna fish to Sri Lanka at its office in Kochi today.

Earlier, a similar notice was issued by ED to Faizal but he had skipped it. Two months back, ED officials raided Faizal's house in Androth Island in Lakshadweep and his official residences in Kochi and Delhi. Also, a raid was conducted in a firm named Coral Logistics run by Faizal's close relatives in Beypur of Kozhikode district.

After conducting raids simultaneously at four places, ED issued a notice asking Faizal to appear for questioning. Also, the agency asked him to produce documents and income tax records for the last 10 years.

According to ED sources, it has been found that some officials of the Lakshadweep Cooperative Marketing Federation along with Faizal allegedly committed irregularities in the tendering process in regard to fish export to Sri Lanka in 2016-17. They allegedly procured 287 tones of Tuna fish from local fishermen of Lakshadweep offering them high return after export. But, cheated them later. CBI registered a case in this regard, wherein Faizal has been named among the accused.

Based on today's interrogation ED will decide on its next course of action. After examining the documents and statements related to the financial transactions submitted by Faizal, ED may question him further if necessary, sources said.

On August 22, the Supreme Court set aside a Kerala High Court order suspending Faizal's conviction in an attempt to murder case.