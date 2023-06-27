DR SHEIKH DARVESH SAHEB IS NEW DGP OF KERALA DR V VENU NEW CHIEF SECRETARY

Thiruvananthapuram: The Pinarayi Vijayan led Kerala government has appointed senior IPS officer Dr Sheikh Darvesh Sahib as the new Director General of Police and IAS officer Dr V Venu as the new Chief Secretary of the state. Both the officers are of 1990 batch. It is learnt that the appointments were approved by the Kerala cabinet at a meeting.

Dr Sheikh Darvesh Sahib is currently the Director General of the Fire and Rescue Department. Dr V Venu is currently the Home and Environment Secretary. Dr Sheikh Darvesh Sahib started his service as Nedumangad ASP in the Kerala cadre. Sheikh Darvesh Sahib worked as SP in Wayanad, Kasargod, Kannur, Palakkad, Railways, State Special Branch and Commandant in MSP, KAP 2nd Battalion.

The IPS officer also served as Governor's ADC and as part of the United Nations Mission in Kosovo. He also worked as Kochi City Police Commissioner in SP rank. Darvesh was Assistant Director and Deputy Director at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy, Hyderabad. He was IG in SBCID, Police Headquarters, Thiruvananthapuram Range, Thrissur Range and Armed Police Battalion.

Darvesh also worked as Additional Excise Commissioner and Director of Kerala Police Academy. After being promoted to ADGP, he served as Police Headquarters, Vigilance, Crime Branch, North Region, Law and Order, Director of Kerala Police Academy and Jail Superintendent. A graduate in agriculture, Darvesh went on to earn a doctorate in agronomy and an MBA in finance before qualifying the IPS.

He was awarded the President's Police Medal in 2016 for distinguished service and the Indian Police Medal in 2007 for meritorious service. He has won Ati Utkrishta Seva Pathak and United Nations Peace Keeping Medal. He is a native of Andhra Pradesh. His wife is Sheikh Farida Fatima. The children are Dr Aisha Alia and Faraz Muhammad.

Son-in-law Muhammad Ifthekar. As for the Chief Secretary designate, a native of Kozhikode, Dr V Venu started his professional career as a sub-collector in Pala, Kottayam district. He is the official who implemented the PPP model and responsible tourism in the tourism sector while he was the secretary of the Kerala tourism department.

Dr Venu was also appointed as the head of the Rebuild Kerala Initiative implemented by the government as part of flood reconstruction. Venu's wife Sharada Muralidharan, is Additional Chief Secretary, Local Government Department of Kerala.