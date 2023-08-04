COURIER COMPANY DELIVERS WOODEN BLOCK INSTEAD OF REDME SMARTPHONE TO WOMAN IN KERALA

Kannur: A customer, a native of Kelakam in the Kannur district of Kerala, ordered a smartphone on an online platform and was taken for a ride. The buyer Josmy when opened the parcel delivered by a courier company, she was surprised to find a wooden block similar to the shape and size of a smartphone. She had ordered an Android phone from Redmi company.

Josmy placed the order on July 13 for a Redme brand smartphone. The consignment was delivered to the address on July 20. It was a cash-on-delivery (COD) order and the recipient of the goods, Josmy, paid Rs 7,299 to the delivery boy. After the payment was done and the staffer of the courier company left the place, she opened the parcel. But, she was shocked to find a neatly packed wooden block instead of a smartphone. The wooden piece was exactly the same size as that of a mobile phone.

Realising that she was cheated, she immediately contacted the courier man. When she told the delivery staffer of the courier company that a wooden block was delivered to her instead of a smartphone. He assured her that the consignment will be taken back within three days. The delivery staffer also gave assurance that he will visit her house to collect the goods. Josmy was also told the cash will be refunded. But, seeing no progress in the matter after the lapse of several days, she contacted the customer care of the courier company.

Deviating from the previous stance, the courier company on Monday told Josmy that since she had accepted the goods so they could not be refunded. The aggrieved woman then approached Kelakom police station and lodged a complaint. Following the registration of the complaint, police launched an investigation and also referred the case to consumer court. Besides, the cyber cell of the police has also started probing the incident. The parcel was delivered by Delhivery courier company.