Thiruvananthapuram: A man was arrested by the police for attempting to kill a house owner by throwing a venomous snake in his house. The bizarre incident happened on August 6. Accused Kichu, age 28, a native of Kattakkada Ambalathinkala, had released the snake in the house of Rajendran, a resident of the same area.

During the course of the police investigation, the motive behind this bizarre act was known. Accused Kichu was nursing a grudge against Rajendran. Rajendran always objected to Kichu's inappropriate behaviour towards her daughter. On several occasions, a verbal duel took place between the duo.

Accused Kichu confessed to the police that he released the snake because of this reason. On hearing the commotion, Rajendran found the snake and killed it. The family members of Rajendran visited the Kattakkada station and lodged a complaint. Initially, the police did not take the matter seriously. During the course of the investigation, it was found to be true and the accused was arrested, the police said.