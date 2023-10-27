CONSUMER COURT ORDERS SOUTHERN RAILWAYS TO PAY COMPENSATION TO PASSENGER FOR TRAIN DELAY

Kochi(Kerala): The Ernakulam Consumer Court ordered the railways to pay Rs 60,000 compensation to a passenger, who faced inconvenience due to the train delay in Kerala. The Ernakulam Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has ordered Southern Railways to give compensation to the passenger for the inconvenience caused by the delay of Chennai-Alleppey Express by 13 hours.

The railways argued that the complainant did not inform the purpose of the journey in advance and that is why the authority failed to take precautionary measures. The Consumer Court rejected the arguments of the railways. The Commission found that the delay of the train was due to the reconstruction work of the railway yard at Arakunnam in the Chennai division.