CONGRESS LASHES OUT AT KERALA CM OVER ASSAULT ON YC ACTIVISTS CALLS HIM BLOOD THIRSTY

Kannur (Kerala): In a scathing attack on Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, the Congress on Tuesday called him a "corrupt" and "blood-thirsty" person who rejoices when the blood of youth is spilled. The hard-hitting remarks against the chief minister came from the Leader of Opposition in the assembly, V D Satheesan, a day after Youth Congress leaders were "brutally beaten" up by the police during a protest march in Alappuzha district.

"What happened in Alappuzha was the brutal assault of YC's district president and a woman activist by the police. The chief minister is a cruel and blood-thirsty person who wants to drown the protests by the youth in blood. "Moreover, YC activists are being arrested from their homes across the state. But this will not deter us from protesting against his corrupt acts. He is corrupt and his family is also mired in corruption and we will expose that before the people," the Congress leader alleged during a press conference here. Satheesan also accused the ruling Left government of financially ruining Kerala due to its alleged corrupt activities, extravagance and mismanagement.

He alleged that the treasury has been shut down and the government has no money to pay for minor works, pay welfare pensions or even provide for the mid-day meals in schools. "That is the dangerous situation in which the state is financially," he claimed. His remarks come a day after he and IUML leader P K Kunhalikutty were invited by the chief minister to seek their support for jointly protesting against the Centre over its alleged neglect towards the state that was causing financial problems.

On Monday itself, Satheesan had said that the UDF opposition does not agree with the CPI(M) narrative that the Centre's policies and alleged neglect towards the state were the sole reasons for Kerala's financial woes. He said that these were just one of the many reasons for the state's financial troubles.

The other reasons, according to him, were the state government's alleged mismanagement in tax collection, including from sale of the gold in the state, and getting its share of the IGST.