Hyderabd: Congress candidate Chandy Oommen, son of former CM Oommen Chandy, won from Puthuppally constituency, a turf of his father since 1970, by a margin of 36,454 votes on Friday. The bypoll to Puthuppally was necessitated after the demise of Oommen Chandy.

The bypoll was held on September 5. Chandy Oommen, a Supreme Court lawyer, completed his graduation in history and law. He did his LLB at Delhi University and LLM Criminology at National Law University in New Delhi. He also completed his LLM in constitutional law at Christ University in Bengaluru. He is a youth wing leader of INC.

Congress leader AK Antony expressed his pleasure over the Puthupally assembly by-poll result, "I was expecting these results because people of Puthupally were waiting to punish those people (LDF)... It is a punishment by the people's court in Puthupally against those people...My request to CPM and government is please tell the people of Kerala that 'we are sorry about what we've done'..."

According to Election Commission of India, while Chandy Oommen received 78,098 of the total votes, Jaick C Thomas received 41,644 votes. The BJP candidate Ligin Lal failed to even reach 10,000 votes. Ligin received 6,447 of the total votes. Earlier, the counting of votes for the by-elections has begun in seven assembly seats across six states at 8 am on Friday. Elections in these constituencies — Ghosi in Uttar Pradesh, Dumri in Jharkhand, Dhanpur and Boxanagar in Tripura, Puthuppally in Kerala, Bageshwar in Uttarakhand, and Dhupguri in West Bengal — were held on Tuesday (September 5). The elections saw a higher voter turnout.