Palakkad (Kerala): Congress and the BJP exchanged jibes after posters lauding Congress MP V K Sreekandan were allegedly pasted on the Vande Bharat Express on Tuesday after it reached Shoranur Junction. The Vande Bharat Express was flagged off on Tuesday by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the Thiruvananthapuram-Kasaragod route.

Footages aired by television channels showed RPF personnel removing the posters of Sreekandan, Congress MP from Palakkad. Officials said that the posters were pasted on the train by some people in praise of the MP for ensuring that the semi-high speed train has a stoppage at Shoranur Junction.

The incident took place after the train reached the Shoranur station. The MP and his supporters were present at the station to welcome the arrival of the Vande Bharat Express. Lashing out at the Congress MP over the incident BJP state president K Surendran alleged that the MP's supporters were behind the act. Taking a dig at the Congress MP and his supporters over the incident, Surendran stated in a Facebook post how can MP and his supporters act with such a "dirty mind".

The Congress MP, however, denied the allegation. He said that he had not authorised anyone to paste his posters on the train accusing the BJP of deliberately trying to create confusion over the incident. The incident has triggered a fresh verbal spat between the Congress and the BJP in Kerala.

The first Vande Bharat Express in Kerala connects the Thiruvananthapuram with Kasaragod, the northernmost district's at the state. It will have stoppages at Kollam, Kottayam, Ernakulam Town, Thrissur, Shoranur Junction, Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasaragod.