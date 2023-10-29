Ernakulam(Kerala): Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday called for an all-party meeting on Monday in the wake of a blast at a convention centre at Kalamassery in Kochi. A CMO statement said that Vijayan called for an all-party meeting on Monday at 10 am in the Chief Minister's conference hall in the Secretariat complex.

Meanwhile, state DGP Shaik Darvesh Saheb said that the blast was caused due to an improvised explosive device (IED). "According to the preliminary probe, the blast occurred due to an IED. We are examining it," he said.

"This morning at around 9.40 am, there was an explosion in Zamrah International Convention Centre in Kalamassery in which one person died and 36 people are undergoing treatment as per our information," the DGP said.

However, there were conflicting reports about the number of blasts as state Ministers V N Vasavan and Antony Raju said there were two blasts, while Congress MP from Ernakulam, Hibi Eden, said there were multiple blasts according to one of his friends who attended the convention.

"What they have told us is that there were two blasts according to the initial findings," the ministers said. On being asked whether it was a terror attack, the DGP said he could not say anything at this stage.

"Only after the investigation can I confirm the details. We are examining all the angles. We will find out who is behind this and will take stringent action against them," he added.

Meanwhile, Vasavan and Raju told the media that many central agencies, including the NIA, were present at the scene. They said that people came from various parts of the state for the convention. The blasts occurred during the convention of the Jehovah's Witnesses -- a Christian religious group that originated in the United States of America in the 19th century.