Thiruvananthapuram: The Central Bureau of Investigation has summoned Kerala-based Jaihind channel Managing Director seeking information about Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar's investments.

The move is related to an ongoing disproportionate assets case against Shivakumar. It has been learnt that the CBI has sought details about Shivakumar's investment in the Congress-owned channel. It has asked for a detailed information about the investments, profit sharing and share transactions made by Shivakumar and his wife Usha. Information has to be provided about all the transactions, dividends and the details of the banks. Also, investments made by Shivakumar's son and other family members in the channel have to be submitted to CBI.

According to CBI's notice, the managing director of Jaihind Communications Pvt Ltd BS Shiju has been directed to appear at the Bengaluru CBI office on January 11. In the notice that was issued to Shiju yesterday, the latter has been asked to come with all the necessary documents that have been specified by the agency.

Shiju, also a Congress leader in Kerala, alleged that the agency's action is an example of political vendetta of the Centre and politically motivated. He said that there is no illegality and all documents that have been asked by the agency would be provided. He further said that earlier the case had been closed by the erstwhile BJP-led Karnataka government.