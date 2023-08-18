Thrissur (Kerala) : At least 40 people were injured when the bus in which they were travelling met with an accident Kanimangalam in Thrissur district on Friday morning, according to police sources. The private bus has overturned resulting in injuries to the passengers. At the time of the mishap, there were around 50 people onboard. The sources said that the accident took place when the bus was trying to overtake another vehicle this morning.

On receiving information, the police and local officials rushed to the spot. All those who were injured in the bus accident have been shifted to nearby health centres. Over 10 passengers escaped without sustaining injuries. The condition of the injured persons was stated to be stable. The bus went off the road where some construction activities are going on.

Some of the injured persons are being treated at Thrissur Taluk government hospital. Others were rushed to private hospitals nearby. The officials of the Thrissur district visited the spot and enquired about the condition of the injured persons. It was not immediately known about the reasons for the private bus veering off the road and later overturning. The officials were probing into the accident. It was being investigated whether the bus driver lost control over the vehicle due to the construction activities going on at the spot. (with agency inputs)