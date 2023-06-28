Thiruvananthapuram: In a shocking incident, a bride's father was killed on her wedding day by her ex-boyfriend and his accomplices in Varkala area of Kerala in the early hours of Wednesday, officials said. Police have arrested four accused in the case. The incident took place at Vadasserikonam this morning.

The slain has been identified as Raju (61). Raju's daughter Srilakshmi was going to get married today. It is learnt that the accused Jishnu, Jijin, Shyam and Manu, natives of Vadasserikonam, reached the bride's house around 1 o'clock on Wednesday and created a ruckus by playing music loudly in their car. When the bride's father Raju confronted the accused over why they were creating a ruckus at their residence, the accused stabbed him with sharp objects, sources said.

It is said that one of the accused hit Raju on his head with a Hoe. Raju was also stabbed with a knife leading to his on spot death. After the murder, the gang tried to escape from the scene and was overpowered by the locals. On notice, Varkala police rushed to the spot and took the accused into custody. The accused in the custody of Varkala police will be produced in the court for further proceedings.

It is said that accused Jishnu and the daughter of the slain were in a relationship earlier. It is suspected that their breakup could be the trigger behind the murder. Jishnu and another accused Jijin, who were involved in the murder, are brothers. The accused and the victim live in the same neighbourhood. After working in Gulf for a long time, slain Raju was working as an auto driver.