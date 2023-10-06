BOAT CAPSIZES IN KERALA THREE FISHERMEN RESCUED FOUR STILL MISSING

Kochi: Four fishermen reportedly went missing after their boat capsized off the coast of Kerala's Munambam near Ernakulam. Three of the fishermen were rescued by other boats in the area on Thursday night while search operations are underway to trace the four others.

Seven fishermen were injured when a fibre boat capsized off Munabam coast on Thursday night. A joint search operation was launched by the Coast Guard, coastal police and fisheries authorities.

On Thursday night, seven people were stranded when their fishing boat that went to collect fish from deep sea overturned. Even though the nearby boats rescued three of the fishermen, four could not be found. The missing fishermen have been identified as Appu, Taha and Mohanan, natives of Malipuram and Raju, native of Alappuzha.

Those who were rescued are Baiju and Maniyan from Malipuram and Anandan from Alappuzha. The three fishermen managed to save themselves by swimming before they were rescued by the fishermen of other boats who brought them to the coast. The survivors informed that their boat capsized following a strong current. They said that the fibre boat 'Nanma', which was engaged in fishing in the sea, overturned.

Fishermen from the St. Jude boat first spotted the capsized boat at around 8pm and a rescue operation was started immediately that continued late till night. A marine ambulance from Vypin was also pressed into action.