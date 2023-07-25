BJP VHP PLAN LEGAL ACTION AGAINST KERALA SPEAKER FOR REMARKS ON LORD GANESHA

Kozhikode: Kerala Legislative Assembly Speaker AN Shamseer has landed in trouble over his recent controversial remarks on Lord Ganesha whom he claimed is a myth.

Both the BJP and the VHP have already filed several complaints against the Speaker claiming that his remarks may trigger communal tension in the state. They have submitted a petition to the Governor and the President seeking to oust Shamseer. Now, they are contemplating to take legal action against him.

Complaints have been filed at many police stations including Palakkad North and the VHP has decided to file complaints at all the police stations in the state by July 30. The future course of protest will be decided at the VHP state governing board meeting scheduled in Ernakulam on July 30.

While addressing at a programme in a government school in Kerala's Ernakulam district, Shamseer allegedly criticised the Centre for teaching children about the Hindu myths instead of the advances in the fields of science and technology. Also, he allegedly accused the Centre for trying to prove that plastic surgery and aircraft existed since beginning of Hinduism.

He said the Hindutva ideologists were trying to prove that the first aircraft is Pushpak Vimana though it is a known fact that the aircraft was brought in by the Wright Brothers. He even went on to dismiss the concept of Hindutva ideologists that Lord Ganesh received his face through plastic surgery and said that it is all myth.

BJP Kerala state president K. Surendran and BJP IT cell convener Amit Malviya condemned Shamseer for his comments and demanded an apology from him. Shamseer has not responded to the controversy till now. Amid the ongoing protests and threats from the VHP and BJP, the Kerala home department has decided to beef up Shamseer's security.