Thiruvananthapuram: A migrant worker rushed to the police station for protection after winning a lottery of Rs one crore in Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram.

The station house officer (SHO) R. Prakash and other policemen of Thampanoor police station were in for a surprise when they heard a man's plea in Hindi "Mujhe Bachavo" (save me). Birshu Ramba, a native of West Bengal had ran to the police station pleading for help.

Initially, the confused policemen suspected that the man was being chased by someone. But, upon inquiry it was revealed that the man was seeking protection for his prize money. Birshu said he has won Rs one crore in the 'Fifty Fifty Kerala Lottery'.

The matter seemed unbelievable for the police. To confirm whether Birshu was telling the truth, the SHO took the lottery ticket from him and checked it. The man had actually won the first prize.

Birshu had purchased the lottery ticket from a vendor in Thampanoor on Monday and went to the vendor on Wednesday evening to know the result. While inspecting the list of winners, the vendor was surprised that the migrant worker has won the first prize of Rs one crore and advised him to seek police protection.

A jubilant Birshu became worried that someone may steal the money or even harm him for it. He ran to the nearby Thampanoor police station in panic and pleaded for protection. He also requested the police to help him with the further procedures.

Immediately after which, the SHO contacted the Federal Bank manager. The prize money was handed over to the bank manager at the police station itself. Also, the police arranged a safe shelter for man. The entire episode had been shared by the Kerala Police on Facebook.

Three months back a similar incident had occurred here where another migrant worker from West Bengal had sought police protection after winning a prize of Rs 75 lakh in the Kerala state government's STHREE-SAKTHI Lottery. The man, SK Bades had won the first prize on March 16. After which, Bades had run to the Muvatupuzha police station in Ernakulam district for protection. The policemen advised him to deposit the money in bank.