Thiruvananthapuram Kerala A bear after falling into a well in a residential area in Thiruvananthapuram s Vallanad on Thursday The bear was trapped inside the well for over 10 hours before succumbing to its fate According to official sources the bear died as it was under the water for over an hour after being tranquilized Forest officials and locals attempted to save the bear by entering the well but unfortunately their efforts were in vainThe bear fell into the well of a local resident named Arun s house and it was trapped inside the well since around 1230 AM The forest officials tried to rescue the bear by placing a net under it before tranquilizing it However the bear slipped into the water as the net could not contain the animal After slipping from the net the bear went under the water after becoming unconscious The rescue personnel tried to reach the animal but they miscalculated the depth of the water in the well and they failed to rescue the bearAlso read Jaipur Forest department serves notice on comedian Shyam Rangeela for feeding wild animalAccording to the villagers the bear fell into the well while trying to catch a chicken The visuals of the rescue attempts showed that the rescue teams were successful only on the second try A large amount of water from the well was pumped out using two motors to rescue the bear Following this Fire Force officials entered the well and brought out the unconscious bear in a net However the veterinarian examining the bear said that after being darted with a sedative the bear went under the water and did not come up With agency inputs