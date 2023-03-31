Kasaragod (Kerala) : Banned currency notes of Rs 1,000 denomination amounting to Rs 1 crore were seized from an uninhabited house at Kerala's Kasaragod. Five sacks containing these currency notes were found in the house of Shafi, a native of Mundyathatukka village located in the Kasaragod district. The Bathiyadukka police registered a case and started an investigation.

The Police sources said that those who stayed in the house were suspected to have connections with the real estate mafia. Residents of the area noticed the frequent visits of unknown people at night. Based on the information provided by them, the police launched an investigation. A team led by Bathiyadukka Sub Inspector Vinod Kumar conducted the inspection.

The police registered a case in the incident and intensified the investigation. A search has been launched for the accused. Along with bundles of currency notes, bundles of ordinary paper cut to the size of Rs 1,000 currency notes have also been found. These currency notes were found to be banned under the demonetisation policy.

For getting certain clues, the police contacted the local people and those living in the adjacent buildings to the house from where the cash has been seized. It is said that the house has been vacant for a long time now. But some unidentified persons, with whom local residents have no contact, were seen coming to this house and leaving at night.

As reports last came in, nobody has contacted the police regarding the raid held on the house and to claim the banned currency notes seized in the operation.