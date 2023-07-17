BALI THARPANAM SCORES OF DEVOTEES PERFORM RITUALS FOR ANCESTORS IN KERALA

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala witnessed a significant gathering of people as scores of individuals performed the sacred 'Karkidaka Vavu Bali' rituals on Monday. This auspicious occasion serves as a way to pay homage to ancestors, and thousands of devotees flocked to riverbanks, seashores, and other water bodies since the previous night to participate in the 'Bali Tharpanam' rituals.

The 'Bali Tharpanam' rituals commenced at 2 am in certain locations along riverbanks and seashores. The auspicious time for 'Bali Tharpanam' began at the Thiruvallam Parasurama temple at 2:30 am, while the 'Vavu Bali Tharpanam' ritual started at the Aluva Manapuram temple at 4 am.

It was heartening to witness people from all walks of life, irrespective of gender, age, or caste, actively engage in 'Bali Tharpana' rituals. This sacred practice involves offering water to ancestors or departed souls as a means to seek blessings. Individuals who were unable to visit seashores or temples conducted special pujas within the confines of their homes.

Various places became hubs of spiritual activity during this auspicious occasion. Devotees thronged the Aluva Shiva temple in Eranakulam, Thirunelli temple in Wayanad, Thiruvallam Parasurama temple in Thiruvananthapuram, Varkala Papanasham sea beach, Sankhumukham beach in Thiruvananthapuram, as well as Urupunyakavu and Varkkal beaches in Kozhikode to offer prayers to their departed loved ones.

Mass rituals were organized at several 'Bali Tharpana' centers, where dedicated priests guided the devotees through the process. Before and after performing the rituals, individuals took a purifying dip in rivers, seas, or other bodies of water. In order to facilitate the devotees' participation in these rituals, schools and colleges in Kerala were given a holiday for the day.

According to the principles of Sanatan Dharma, the younger members of a family are responsible for conducting these rituals. The special puja is performed to ensure that the departed souls attain Moksha or salvation, thereby breaking free from the cycle of birth and death.

Mythology states that ancestors or departed souls can achieve salvation when the 'Bali Tharpana' ritual is performed on the sacred day of 'Karkidaka Vavu.' This day coincides with the festival of 'Karkidaka' and falls in the month of July. In Kerala, this last month of the Malayalam calendar, known as Karkidakam, is also observed as the "Ramayan month." It is a tradition for the elderly members of families to recite the Ramayana throughout this month, further adding to the spiritual significance of the occasion.

The 'Karkidaka Vavu Bali' rituals not only serve as a means to honor ancestors but also foster a deep sense of spiritual connection and devotion among the people of Kerala. The active participation and fervent engagement in these rituals further showcase the rich cultural heritage and religious traditions of the region.