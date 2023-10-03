Kollam (Kerala): Describing Mata Amritanandamayi as the symbol of service and spirituality, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said Amma, as she is fondly called by her followers, is the embodiment of love, compassion, service and sacrifice and she is the bearer of India's spiritual tradition.

On the occasion of the 70th birthday of Mata Amritanandamayi, Modi, via video message, wished her a long and healthy life and expressed hope that her mission to spread love and compassion worldwide continues to move forward. The Prime Minister congratulated everyone who gathered from different walks of life including Amma's followers at Amritapuri here and extended his best wishes.

Throwing light on his association with Amma for more than 30 years, the Prime Minister recalled working with her for a long time after the earthquake in Kutch. He remembered celebrating Amma's 60th birthday in Amritapuri. "Even today, the warmth of Amma's smiling face and affectionate nature remains the same as before", Modi said.

The PM observed that in the last 10 years, Amma's work and her impact on the world has grown manifold and recalled inaugurating Amrita Hospital in Faridabad, Haryana in her presence. "The aura of Amma's presence and her blessings is difficult to describe in words, we can only feel it," Modi said.

"Be it the field of health or education, every institution under Amma's guidance gave new heights to human service and social welfare", he underlined as he highlighted the aspect of Amma's work in creating and promoting institutions in the country and abroad. He mentioned the cleanliness drive which began in the country and said that Amma was among the first personalities who came forward to make it a success.

Prime Minister Modi informed that she also donated Rs 100 crore to build toilets on the banks of the Ganga which gave a new boost to cleanliness. "Amma has followers all over the world and she has always strengthened the image of India and its credibility. When the inspiration is so great, the efforts also become great", he added.

The Prime Minister remarked that personalities like Amma are a reflection of India's human-centric approach to development that is being accepted today in the post-pandemic world. He said that Amma has always made the humanitarian sacrifice of empowering the disabled and giving priority to the deprived.