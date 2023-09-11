Kochi (Kerala) : An AirAsia India flight carrying 168 passengers and six crew members air returned just minutes after taking off from the Cochin International Airport here, airport's official sources said on Monday. The Kochi-Bengaluru flight, which left for Bengaluru late Sunday night, suffered a technical problem soon after take off at 11.15 PM, the sources said.

"An AIX Connect flight departing from Kochi for Bengaluru, returned back after take-off due to a minor technical issue. The actions of the crew were inline with the airline protocol of placing safety above all," an AIX Connect Spokesperson said in an official communication here. The AIX Connect Private Limited is also known as AirAsia India, the sources said. The spokesperson said several alternate arrangements were being made for the affected guests.

"We apologise for the inconvenience caused to the travel plans," the spokesperson added. A full emergency was declared at the airport after the flight returned to the Kochi airport here in Kerala. It landed at the airport safely during dark at midnight. No casualties or injuries were reported, the official sources said. The short duration emergency was withdrawn immediately after the safe landing of the aircraft, the sources added, according to a PTI report.

