AHEAD OF PUTHUPPALLY BYPOLLS CPI M RAKES UP IMPROPER MEDICAL CARE GIVEN TO OOMMEN CHANDY

Kottayam: The ruling CPI(M) in Kerala on Friday sought an explanation from Congress on the alleged denial of adequate medical care to former CM Oommen Chandy, who died last month of cancer.

The issue was raised by CPI(M) leader K Anil Kumar days after the Congress announced the candidature of Chandy Oommen, son of Oommen Chandy, for the Puthuppally byelection. Denying the allegations, Leader of Opposition in the State Assembly V D Satheesan, accused the CPI(M) of playing a 'cheap political game' after the candidature of the veteran Congress leader's son was announced.

Oommen Chandy represented the Puthuppally segment for 53 consecutive years, and his demise necessitated the bypolls there. Referring to complaints alleging lapses in treatment provided to Oommen Chandy in his final days, Anil Kumar asked the Congress to explain why the Left government had to intervene and provide proper treatment to the veteran leader.

"The Leader of Opposition is shedding crocodile tears for the campaign at Puthuppally constituency. He and the Congress party should explain why the Kerala government had to intervene to give proper treatment to Oommen Chandy," he said.

Kumar added that the refusal to provide adequate treatment to Oommen Chandy was earlier brought up before the public by some family members. Providing details of the hospitals, where the senior Congress leader was admitted for treatment, Satheesan insisted that the late leader was given full medical assistance.

"There were no circumstances under which the government or the CPI(M) had to intervene. He was diagnosed with the disease in 2019 during a biopsy conducted at Aster medicity. The same year, he was taken to the US and later admitted to Vellore in Tamil Nadu. Again, for specialised treatment, he was taken to Germany. He was given the best treatment available in India and abroad," he pointed out.

Satheesan claimed that all the decisions were taken by the Congress party after discussing with Chandy's wife and children." Now that Chandy Oommen's candidature has been declared, the CPI(M) is raising such issues," he alleged.

On February 12, Oommen Chandy was airlifted from Thiruvananthapuram to a private hospital in Bengaluru after he was found infected with pneumonia.

His relatives had alleged that the veteran Congress leader was being denied proper medical care by his close family members. As social media was abuzz with reports of his health condition, Oommen Chandy posted a video on his son's Facebook page, claiming that he was being properly taken care of by his family and the party.

He died at a hospital in Bengaluru on July 18. Soon after the Election Commission announced the by-election dates, the Congress party declared the veteran leader's son, Chandy Oommen, as the candidate. The CPI(M) and the BJP have not announced their candidates yet. (PTI)