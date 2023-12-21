Kochi: With a few months left for the Lok Sabha elections, the Kerala BJP kicked off its 10-day minority outreach programme, 'Sneha Yatra' from Kochi on Thursday to connect with the Christian community.

BJP state president K. Surendran, who inaugurated the yatra, visited the former Archbishop of Syro Malabar Church George Alancheri. "Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Christmas greetings were conveyed to Alancheri, who in turn expressed his best wishes. The BJP workers will visit the houses of our Christian brothers across the state with the Prime Minister's message", Surendran said.

The yatra was first launched during Easter and the BJP leaders had visited Christian houses at that time. But all the houses could not be covered. This time, BJP workers will visit all the houses during the 10-day period.

Surendran claimed that the programme is to aimed only to convey love and greetings and has no political motive. The purpose is to strengthen harmony and mutual understanding, he said. During the occasion, BJP leaders will greet Christian priests, eminent personalities along with visiting the Bishop houses

According to 2011 census, Kerala has the highest Christian population of around 6.14 million that is nearly 18.38 per cent of the state's total population. In districts like Kottayam and Idukki, the Christian population is above 43 per cent while out of the 14 districts, four districts have more than 35 per cent Christian population.

Party insiders said that the Christian-dominated districts are Kerala BJP's top priority Lok Sabha constituencies. The yatra comes at a time when the party faces strong opposition from Christian community over various issues including Manipur violence.