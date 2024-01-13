AGRI EXPERT COLLAPSES DURING LIVE TV PROGRAMME IN KERALA DIES

Thiruvananthapuram: Dr Ani S Das, (59), an agriculture expert, expired after collapsing during a live programme that was being telecast on Doordarshan at the channel's studio here on Friday, police said.

Das, the Director, Planning, at the Kerala Agricultural University, whose expertise in his field is revered and who occasionally appeared on the government-run channel, collapsed during a live discussion, channel sources said.

The incident occurred during Doordarshan's Krishi Darshan programme at around 6.30 pm, channel sources said.

Officials also said he was rushed to the Medical College Hospital here but could not be saved.

This is not the first such instance when a guest collapsed on a show or at an event in recent times. Dean of student affairs, IIT Kanpur Sameer Khandekar suffered a cardiac arrest and succumbed to death while giving a speech on health at an alumni meet.