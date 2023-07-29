ABDUCTED GIRL FOUND DEAD IN A SACK IN KERALA

Aluva (Kerala): Body of a six-year-old girl, who went missing 20 hours back, was found in a sack in Kerala's Aluva on Saturday, police said.

Labourers cleaning the Aluva market premises found the sack lying in an abandoned place. They immediately informed the police and the girl's body was found inside it.

Chandini, daughter of Majju Kumar, a native of Bihar was residing in Thayakattukara in Aluva for the last five years. She was abducted by Asfaq Alam on the pretext of offering her juice at around 3 pm on Friday. Asfaq, a native of Assam, was nabbed by the police with the help of CCTV footage.

During investigation, Asfaq told police this morning that he had handed over the girl to one Zakir. The police then took him to the flyover where he had handed over the child. They searched for Zakir and detained him. Police suspected that the child might have been sold off to Zakir but they have not found any money from either Zakir or Asfaq.

While investigating the case, police got hold of CCTV footage where the girl was seen going with Asfaq. The accused was seen taking the girl to a KSRTC (Kerala State Road Transport Corporation) bus.

Initially, Asfaq told that he bought a glass of juice for the girl but did not know her whereabouts after that. However, during interrogation, it was revealed that he had concealed many facts. On further questioning, he accepted that he had handed over the girl to Zakir and said that he did not know where the latter took her after that.

Also Read: Four arrested for kidnap, gangrape of two minor Dalit girls in Jharkhand

Meanwhile, police are investigating as to whether the murder was committed by Asfaq or Zakir or someone else is involved in it. Probe is on and action will be taken against the accused, police said.