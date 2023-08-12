60 INDIAN ORIGIN NON RESIDENT STUDENTS ARRIVED IN KERALA AS PART OF THE KNOW INDIA PROGRAM

Alappuzha (Kerala): A group of 60 Indian-origin non-resident students and youth arrived in Kochi as part of the 66th edition of the 'Know India Program' of the Union Ministry of External Affairs.

The team was received at the Kochi International Airport by State Program Coordinator and NORKA Roots Publlic Relations Officer Dr Anchal Krishnakumar, NORKA Roots Finance Manager V Devarajan, Administrative Officer Latish Sasidharan, Ernakulam Center Manager Rajish and Assistant Coordinator Srikanth G.

The program has been planned under the leadership of NORKA Roots on behalf of the Kerala government. The team will visit Ernakulam, Thrissur, Kottayam and Alappuzha districts of the state.

About sixty young men and women from Fiji, Guyana, Malaysia, France, Israel, South Africa, Jamaica, Kenya, Mauritius, Myanmar, New Zealand, Suriname, Trinidad and Tobago, Zimbabwe and Belgium have come to Kerala. Union Ministry of External Affairs representatives along with officials from Kerala government and NORKA Roots will accompany the team.

Officials said that the 'Know India Program' is a three-week orientation program for non-resident youth and students of Indian origin. The visit is organized with the aim of promoting awareness about the various faces of life in India and the progress the country has made in various fields, they added.

According to officials, through the trip, the expatriate youth will get to know the progress made by the country in the fields of economy, industry, education, science, technology, communication and information technology. "The program will provide an opportunity for students and young professionals of Indian origin to visit the country, share their views, hopes and experiences and develop a closer relationship with the nation," they added.

Cochin Shipyard, Water Metro, Muziris areas, Kerala Kalamandalam, Kumarakom Bird Sanctuary and other places of socio-political importance have been included in the trip. Officials further said that the Chinmaya Vishwa Vidyapeeth University is organizing an 'Onam' celebration program for the travelling group. They will also witnessed the Nehru Trophy Boat race in Alappuzha, which is scheduled to be held later on Saturday.

