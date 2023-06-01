Kannur(Kerala): A 44-year-old-man who flashed his genitals to a woman aboard a bus earlier this week has landed in police custody. The accused, identified as Binu N K, is a native of Nallompuzha and his arrest has been recorded, police said on Thursday.

On Sunday, when a woman boarded a private bus at Cherupuzha near Payyanur, a man was sitting inside it reading a newspaper while no one else was there. Soon, the man allegedly exposed his genitals and appeared to be openly masturbating in front of the woman even though she was recording the entire incident, as seen on the purported video, which was uploaded on social media. After some time, the man got up and left the bus.

"We were on a search to nab the accused. As he was wearing a mask in the video, it took some time to identify him. His arrest was recorded today," a police officer told PTI. The arrested person is a driver by profession, they said. Around two weeks ago, a young man was arrested for allegedly misbehaving with a woman and exposing his genitals in a moving bus in Ernakulam district.

The brave young woman had publicly questioned his immoral behaviour on the spot, videographed it on her mobile phone and posted it on social media while travelling in a state-run KSRTC bus. (PTI)