2008 BENGALURU BLASTS ACCUSED ABDUL NASSER MADANI HOSPITALIZED ON HIS ARRIVAL IN KERALA

Bengaluru: People's Democratic Party (PDP) chief and 2008 Bengaluru serial blasts accused Abdul Nasser Madani, who arrived in Kerala to visit his ailing father, was hospitalized in Kochi due to some health issues on Monday evening, Sources said. Madani, who is out on bail, landed at the Kochi airport on Monday evening. He was scheduled to travel to Kollam to visit his ailing father at a hospital there.

However, as soon as Madani landed at the airport, he had vomiting and also complained of high blood presure. The PDP chief was admitted to the Medical Trust Hospital for treatment, sources said. Sources said that besides high BP, Madani's creatinine level is also unstable even he is also diabetic. Madani is likely to remain under observation till Wednesday morning and will travel to Kollam to visit his ailing father, sources said.

Pertinently, on Apr.17, the Supreme Court of India allowed Madani to visit his home in Kerala to visit his ailing father. But Madani couldn’t leave immediately as the previous Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Karnataka asked him to bear the expenses for security provided by Karnataka police. The new Congress government in Karnataka relaxed some of his bail conditions enabling him to travel to Kerala.

With these restrictions relaxed, on Monday, Madani landed at the Kochi airport on Monday evening. The PDP chief will stay in Kerala for 12 days and will return to Bengaluru on July 7. Sources said that Madani visited his ailing father who is admitted at a hospital in Kochi to inquire about his health. One RSI, three constables, and one driver have been assigned for his security.

According to sources, Madani has paid Rs 6,76,101 to the Government of Karnataka for 12 days of staff expenses and service charges for his security. He had filed a petition in the Supreme Court seeking a reduction of the security expense imposed by the Karnataka Government. But the court had rejected the application.

Madani was booked under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 along with 31 others for his alleged involvement in the 2008 Bengaluru serial bomb blasts. In the blasts, one person was killed and 20 were injured.