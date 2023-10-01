2 DOCTORS DROWNED AFTER CAR PLUNGES INTO RIVER LOCALS RESCUE 3 INJURED

Ernakulam: Two young doctors died after their car lost control and fell into a river in Kerala's Ernakulam in the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday. The deceased persons were identified as Ajmal and Adwaith, who were employed at Kodungalloor Craft Hospital.

The incident took place when their car plunged into the river at Gothuruthu in Ernakulam. There were five people in the car. Locals rescued three and took them to a nearby hospital. Their condition is stated to be stable.

According to sources, they lost their way as they were travelling with the assistance of Google maps. They had earlier chosen an easy way to reach Kodungalloor from Paravur as Google maps suggested. Those who were rescued said as they were unfamiliar with the route, they moved as per the navigation suggested by the app and later fell into the water.

Locals said that they had to travel in the opposite direction other than the selected way, and this caused the incident. The undercurrent was strong due to heavy rain and it took nearly two hours for fire and rescue personnel and natives to locate the spot and recover the vehicle from the river.