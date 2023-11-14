YOUTHS EMBARK ON PADAYATRA TO SEEK DIVINE INTERVENTION TO FIND BRIDES IN KARNATAKA

Chamrajanagar (Karnataka): Hundreds of youths undertook a padayatra to Male Mahadeshwara Hill, a famous shrine in Chamarajanagar district of Karnataka. They performed a special puja to Lord Mahadeshwar to see that they get married soon. The people there believe that if unmarried youth walk to the hill and offer prayers to God, they will get married.

In all, 100 unmarried young men from Kodahalli village in Chamarajanagar district walked 160 km for four days and visited Lord Mahadeshwar. They went to the hill and performed a special puja. "Nowadays the children of farmers and labourers are not finding girls to marry. That's why we came on a padayatra and offered prayers to Lord Mahadeshwar to get married. We also offered prayers for rain in the country," said the youth of Kodahalli village.

"This padayatra is taken up by unmarried youths annually. It started with 20 people 11 years ago. Now hundreds of youths are walking and praying to Mahadeshwar to get married," said another youth from Narsipur village.