YOUTH STABBED TO DEATH IN A BRAWL AFTER NEW YEAR CELEBRATION IN BENGALURU

Bengaluru: A brawl between drunken friends during the New Year celebration resulted in the murder of a youth in Bengaluru on Sunday, police said. The incident happened near Srinivasa Nagar bus stand under Hanumantanagar police station limits. The deceased has been identified as Vijay (21).

According to police sources, Vijay along with his friends celebrated New Year. On the way home in an auto, an altercation ensued between Vijay and his friends. Vijay was allegedly stabbed in the chest with a knife as a fallout. Later, the accused pushed Vijay out of the auto near Srinivasanagar bus stand and fled. Vijay died of severe bleeding.

A police team from Hanumantanagar station police visited the spot and registered a case. The police said that the search for the accused was on. In another incident, miscreants attacked two youths, who had gone to buy cakes to celebrate the New Year on Sunday. They were attacked by miscreants. One of them died and the other was injured after miscreants attacked them with sharp-edged knife.

The deceased was identified as Syedullah (24), a resident of RK Colony. The other, Razak Wali (26), a resident of Bapuji Nagar, who was injured, is undergoing treatment at VIMS.