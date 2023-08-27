YOUTH KILLS GIRLFRIEND OVER SUSPECTED LOVE AFFAIR IN BENGALURU

Bengaluru: A 24-year-old youth allegedly killed his girlfriend by smashing her head with a pressure cooker after suspecting her of having an affair with someone else, police said on Sunday. Investigations are underway and the youth has been detained in this connection, police added.

The incident took place in New Mico Layout under Begur police station in Bengaluru on Saturday evening. According to police, the accused, Vaishnav and the girl, Deva (24) were friends since their college days. Both hailed from Kerala and had come to Bengaluru together in search of jobs.

Preliminary investigations have revealed that they were in a live-in relationship. The two studied in the same college and after graduating, they decided to work together in Bengaluru. Their families were aware of their relationship. They left their hometown and came to Bengaluru and started working at two private companies here.

"It has been learnt that recently, Vaishnav suspected Deva of having an affair with another youth. This led to frequent fights between the two. A similar quarrel broke out between them on Saturday evening. In a fit of rage, Vaishnav got hold of a pressure cooker and hit Deva's head hard. The girl fell down on the ground losing consciousness and succumbed to her injuries," police said.

DCP South East Division CK Baba said that the incident took place between 4:30 to 5:30 pm yesterday. "Begur police station has registered a case in this connection. Police have detained the accused and are currently interrogating him. The girl's body has been sent for post-mortem," Baba said.