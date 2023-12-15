Mangaluru: A young scientist employed with the Defence Research and Development Organisation in Hyderabad allegedly died by suicide at his home in Dakshina Kannada district of Karnataka, police said on Friday.

The reason for the death of Bharat (24), who had been working at the Defence Research and Development Organisation temporarily for the last two months, is not known.

Sources said Bharat had resigned from his job and returned to Aryapu village of Puttur taluk in Dakshina Kannada district a week ago. The cause of his resignation, which was not accepted by the DRDO authorities, is also not known, police said.

The scientist took the extreme step after receiving a call from a representative of his employer on Wednesday. Later in the night, he hanged himself in his room and the family members came to know about it on Thursday. A case has been registered at the Puttur rural police station.

