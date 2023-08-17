YOUNG BOY BATTLING HEART AILMENT REALIZES DREAM AS HONORARY POLICE INSPECTOR IN SHIVAMOGGA

Shivamogga(Karnataka): An eight-and-a-half-year-old boy battling with a complicated heart related ailment from birth was allowed to live his dreams and become the inspector of Doddapet police station in the heart of Shivamogga for one hour on Wednesday. Azan Khan, hailing from Urugadur in Shivamogga, was granted this exceptional opportunity, where he took charge and conducted his duties as a police inspector, commanding the station staff as per his wishes.

Azan's lifelong ambition to wear the uniform and serve as a policeman was realized thanks to the compassion and efforts of the Shivamogga District Superintendent, Mithun Kumar. Despite his health condition, Azan's fervent wish to experience life as a law enforcement officer came to the attention of authorities, prompting SP Mithun Kumar to make arrangements for this unique event.

“The parents said that the young boy is dealing with a heart-related ailment. As he wanted to be a policeman, we allowed him this opportunity. Accompanied by a police jeep, he was transported to the station. During this moment, our police staff greeted him with salutes, ushered him inside, and provided assistance for him to carry out his responsibilities. The boy's joy in visiting the police station was palpable,” Kumar said.

Upon his arrival at the Doddapet police station, Azan was welcomed with a bouquet of flowers by SP Mithun Kumar. The young boy, now a student in Class 1, displayed immense enthusiasm as he assumed the role of a police inspector for an hour. Azaan took his responsibilities seriously, immediately summoning the station staff and conducting a roll call.

Guided by his curiosity and interest in the field of policing, Azan Khan signed the official register, familiarized himself with various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), and engaged in conversations with the station personnel about their respective duties. He toured the premises, interacting with every staff member and gaining insights into their roles within the police station.

Demonstrating a keen understanding of the needs of the officers, Azan Khan granted a two-day leave to a lady constable who had requested time off. Throughout his brief tenure as an honorary police inspector, he wanted to know about the responsibilities and challenges faced by the officers, with Station PI Anjan Kumar providing guidance and explanations about their duties.

Azan Khan's journey has been marked by his resilience and determination. Diagnosed with a heart condition shortly after his birth, Azan's heart was notably undersized. Despite numerous medical consultations, a cure remained elusive, and he continues to receive treatment at Sahyadri Narayana Hrudayalaya in Shivamogga. Although Azan resides in Balehonnur presently, he originally hails from Shivamogga.

''I want to become a policeman. I told that to my father. Thanks for SP Mithun Kumar for arranging for me to become a policeman. I am happy that I came to the police station,'' Azaan said.

“My son has a rare heart related problem. At the age of three it was detected that he had only one portion of the heart. We need to go for a heart transplant but for that we need organs from a boy of his same age. There is also a need for some more organs. We don’t know what is going to happen,” Azaan’s father Tabrej Khan said.

“My son wanted to become a police inspector and so we had requested the SP to allow him to become so. We are really thankful that the SP has allowed my son to live his dreams,” Khan said.

