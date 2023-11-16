Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's son Yathindra Siddaramaiah found himself mired in controversy on Thursday after a video surfaced showing him issuing instructions on phone. The CM said he will retire from politics if anyone finds evidence that he has profited from transferring officials in his political career as alleged by the JD(S) and BJP.

Earlier, former Chief Minister and JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy accused Yathindra of "cash for transfer" but Siddaramaiah said it was a matter pertaining to corporate social responsibility (CSR) funds.

Speaking in Bengaluru, Siddaramaiah said that ''Kumaraswamy is accusing Yathindra of "cash for transfer" to cover up the electricity theft charges against him. In the video posted on 'X' by Kumaraswamy, neither transfer nor money was mentioned in the conversation."

He further said that school buildings are being constructed with CSR funds. Social Welfare Minister HC Mahadevappa has given the list. If there are five names in the list, will it be transferred, the Chief Minister said. He said that the list that was being mentioned was the CSR list as school buildings are being repaired with CSR funds.

"My son Yatindra has spoken about it. Kumaraswamy blames him for the sake of doing politics. Yatindra did not talk about the transfer but was speaking about CSR funds. I have not done any transfer business in my entire political career,'' he said.

On Wednesday, Yathindra participated at a public meeting near Keelanapura village of Varuna Assembly Constituency, where he received petitions from people seeking relief. On this occasion, he spoke to his father on mobile phone in front of the crowd. He told, "Hello Appa (father), Vivekananda! To where? No, I didn't give that. Give it (phone) to Mahadeva. I had given only five......Mahadeva, why are you giving something..? Who has given that? Nothing but whatever 4-5 I have given, that alone should be done."

Demanding chief minister's resignation, Kumaraswamy said that the video clip is proof that "cash for transfer" scam is on in Karnataka. Congress government's "collection business" has come to the fore.

Taking to his X handle, Kumaraswamy said that the CM and his son, who run a transfer business without honour in the public meeting, have sold the state's prestige for money. "I myself told about the transfer scam in a media conference. What will CM Siddaramaiah say now? Who had told at that time that Kumaraswamy was lying?" he questioned. He said that Siddaramaiah should tender his resignation on moral grounds. "All that is left for you is to vacate the office of CM," Kumaraswamy added.