WORLD CUP INDIAN CRICKET TEAM CELEBRATES DIWALI PLAYERS GREET COUNTRYMEN ON FESTIVAL

Bengaluru (Karnataka): The Indian Cricket Team is all set to celebrate the auspicious day of Diwali today ahead of the last league game of the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup. The festival of lights at the team's hotel was captured on Saturday night, just a few hours before their game against the Netherlands.

The Men in Blue are on an unbeaten run by securing all their eight games and qualifying for the semi-final of the marquee tournament in this World Cup. India, which will face Kane Williamson-led New Zealand in the first semi-final to be played at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, will look to remain unbeaten in the league stage of the coveted tournament.

India, led by charismatic Rohit Sharma, is just three steps away from lifting the Silverware and winning the ODI World Cup for the third time after 1983 and 2011. KL Rahul, batter and wicket-keeper, posted a picture on X (formerly known as Twitter) and captioned it, "From us to all of you, Happy Diwali". In the group picture, all members of the Indian team and members of the support staff along with the head coach Rahul Dravid and bowling coach Paras Mhambrey, were seen donning traditional clothes.