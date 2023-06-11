WOMEN SHOULD EQUALLY PARTICIPATE IN DEVELOPMENT OF SOCIETY KARNATAKA CM SIDDARAMAIAH

Bengaluru Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that women too should take part equally in the progress of the state He was speaking after launching the ambitious Shakti scheme here on Sunday which is one of the five guarantee schemes that provides free travel to women in government buses Shakti scheme is a programme for women Women who make up half of society have been exploited for centuries Minorities and women are deprived of opportunities and literacy he saidThe Chief Minister said that women s participation is about 53 in America 54 in China 57 in Australia and 57 in Indonesia In Bangladesh it amounts to 30 whereas in India it is just 24 He said that after 2014 this rate has come down to 24 from 30 in the country Countries which have more women participation will develop Economic and social inequalities in society can be gradually erased when women are empowered he opined Also read Karnataka women can travel up to 20 km inside border states free of cost in buses under Shakti scheme Siddaramaiah The poor belonging to all castes and religions will be empowered economically and socially So the Griha Jyoti scheme will be implemented from July 1 We will work towards economic and social empowerment of the poor belonging to all castes and religions We have no caste or religion During our previous tenure we have fulfilled 158 promises out of 165 he explained There is no question of going back on promises Rs 59000 crore is required to implement all the guarantees It doesn t matter how much money we are spending but it is important to whom we are giving he said We have promised to give 10 kg food grains to BPL and Antyodaya card holders and Rs 10100 crore is required Karnataka should become a hungerfree state People without food know the pain of hunger he pointed out Women can use this facility from 1 pm today All women will be given smart cards This scheme is applicable to girl students too The Chief Minister explained that there are no middlemen to avail of these schemes and will reach the beneficiaries directly he informed On the occasion the Chief Minister released the logo of the Shakti scheme and smart card in pink colour Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy Energy Minister KJ George Primary and Secondary Education Minister Madhu Bangarappa MLA Rizwan Arshad Chief Secretary Vanditha Sharma and other dignitaries were present