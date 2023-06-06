Bengaluru: A 23-year-old woman's body was found in Karnataka's Bengaluru on Monday night. The incident took place in the Jeevan Bhima Nagar police station area. The deceased has been identified as Akanksha Vidyasagar, a native of Hyderabad. She was found hanging with a noose around her neck. Arpit Gujral from New Delhi, the live-in partner of Akanksha, was suspected to be involved in the murder, police said.

Both Akanksha and Arpit were working in a private company in Bengaluru and were living together in an apartment in Kodihalli under Jeevan Bhima Nagar police station limits. Police further stated that they came to know that they were frequently quarrelling over parting ways due to incompatibility.

An argument reportedly broke out between the couple, which turned violent on Monday evening. Therefore, in a fit of rage, Arpit strangled Akanksha to death, police said. Late at night, Akanksha's body was found lying in a room. Arpit went missing after locking the house door, and it was suspected that Arpit tied the noose around Akanksha's neck to portray it as a suicide to mislead the police.

The incident came to light when her roommate saw her body when she entered the house. Immediately, she informed the police and based on a complaint, a case was registered at Jeevan Bhima Nagar police station. Police said that the body was shifted to the government hospital for post-mortem and a man-hunt has been launched to nab the accused.