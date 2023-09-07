WOMAN STABS LIVE IN PARTNER TO DEATH IN BENGALURU

Bengaluru: A woman stabbed her live-in partner to death near Hulimavu in Bengaluru. The incident, which took place on Tuesday, came to light late.

The deceased has been identified as Javed (29), a native of Kerala. The accused, Renuka (34), has been arrested and is being interrogated, the police said. Javed, who belonged to Kannur, was working at a mobile repair shop. Both have known to each other for three and a half years and were living together. Renuka has an 8-year-old daughter.

They had booked a flat in the name of Riaz for three days in nearby Hulimavu on September 2, but Javed and Renuka lived in the flat. A fight broke out between the two at 3.15 pm on Tuesday. Sensing something foul, Sunil, the apartment manager, rushed to the flat and saw injured Javed lying on Renuka's lap. Sunil asked what happened and Renuka said that it was a personal problem. Sunil and the neighbours booked an auto. Renuka accompanied Javed to the hospital where doctors confirmed that Javed died due to severe bleeding.

A murder case has been registered at Hulimavu police station. Cops are investigating the case. A police official said what led to such a scuffle is not clear. Ganesh's statement was recorded at police station.

