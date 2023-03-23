Kalaburgi(Karnataka): A woman lawyer-cum-social activist was allegedly murdered near Hagaraga Cross in the Kalaburagi city of Karnataka on Wednesday with her husband accusing four men including his two brothers of the murder. Police have registered a case into the incident and started investigation.

The slain has been identified as Majat Sultan (35), a resident of Janjam Colony in Kalaburagi city. A police official said that Sultan, who was riding a two-wheeler at the time, was rammed by the car-borne attackers with the vehicle and later hit with a stone on her head leaving her dead on the spot. Police Commissioner Chetan R, DCP Adduru Srinivasalu along with senior police officers visited the crime spot for inspection.

A dog squad and forensic team was also rushed to the spot for investigation. A case has been registered in this regard at the University Police Station and the investigation is on. While police have not named anybody in the case, Saddam, the husband of the murdered Majat Sultan accused Naeem and Nadeem, his brothers along with Azim Goundi and Waseem Goundi, both of whom run a social media page of killing his wife over a property dispute.

Saddam said that slain Majat Sultan and him were jailed twice earlier in the case after his brothers filed a complaint against them in the property dispute. Saddam said Majat and him were shifted to an isolated place due to the property dispute. He said that they vacated the house on Wednesday and were taking the household items in a vehicle.

Majat Sultan was riding a bike behind the goods laden vehicle when four unknown attackers in a car hit the bike from behind. Saddam, the deceased's husband, has stated in the complaint that the accused killed her by hitting her head with a stone. DCP Adduru Srinivasalu said that an investigation has been initiated into the murder.