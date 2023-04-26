WOMAN JUMPS OFF MOVING RAPIDO BIKE AFTER DRIVERS MISBEHAVIOR IN BENGALURU ACCUSED HELD

Bengaluru: In a shocking incident, a young woman was injured after she had to jump off a moving Rapido bike after the driver allegedly misbehaved with her in near BMS College in the Yelahanka New Town police station area in Bengaluru recently. The Yalahanka sub-city Police has arrested the accused bike driver on the complaint of the woman.

A police official said that the accused 27-year-old Deepak Rao, a resident of Tindlu, was arrested based on a complaint filed by the victim. The incident took place near BMS College under Yelahanka New Town police station on Apr. 21, he said. It is learnt that the young woman had booked a Rapido bike to go to a friend's house around 11 pm on Apr. 21.

After getting on the bike, the accused took away the mobile phone on the pretext of getting an OTP and started misbehaving with her, the woman alleged in her complaint. She further alleged that he turned the bike towards Doddaballapur road instead of following the route he was supposed to go. As the accused Rapido driver sped the bike, the young woman was worried about her safety, she said.

The woman said that she jumped from her bike to the road in front of a private college near Nagenahalli. Noticing this, the security personnel of the private college immediately rushed to her rescue while the Rapido driver fled from the spot, she said. The woman got minor injuries on her arms and legs as she fell from the bike on the road.

Later, the young woman reported the incident to the police and lodged a complaint against the accused bike driver. The accused has been arrested by the police and has been handed over to judicial custody. It is said that the accused Deepak, who hails from Andhra, has been living in a rented house in Tindlu. Preliminary investigation revealed that he committed the act while being under the influence of alcohol.

The incident has also been caught on the CCTV camera. In the purported footage, the woman is seen falling off the bike on her arms while the bike driver stops at a distance and later escapes from the spot.