WOMAN FACES SEXUAL HARASSMENT IN NAMMA METRO IN BENGALURU ACCUSED ARRESTED

Bengaluru (Karnataka): A 22-year-old woman was sexually harassed in 'Namma Metro' of Bengaluru's Rajajinagar on Thursday. The accused, identified as Lokesh Achar, was immediately caught by the security guards and handed over to the Upparapet police station. The harassment took place while the victim was travelling from Bangalore's Rajajinagar to Majestic at around 9.40 am. The commuter shouted while Lokesh Achar allegedly touched her inappropriately and then hopped onto the escalator. As a result, the accused tried to escape at the next station, and the security personnel of the metro station caught him.

According to sources, the molester is a catering employee and has connections in the film industry. Meanwhile, the victim lodged a complaint against the molester and the Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) staff brought Achar to the police station. As per the previous records, the culprit had tried to steal a young woman's mobile phone on a BMTC bus and was caught. At present, this matter came to light during the investigation by the police. In total, 20 mobile phones and one two-wheeler have been seized from the accused, and the police have taken further action.

A similar harassment took place in the Delhi metro station where a female passenger faced sexual assault by her fellow passenger on June 3, 2022. She also said, "It was so horrific that I didn't know how to react. If the CCTV footage is made public, it's very visible that I was stunned, scared, and ran away as soon as possible that was my first instinct".