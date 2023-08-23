Mysuru: A woman allegedly died by suicide following the arrest of her husband and son on charges of murder of a youth in the Mysuru district of Karnataka on Tuesday. The husband suffered a fatal heart attack in prison when he was informed about his wife's death.

The incident took place in the limits of Mandi police station in Mysuru.

Police identified the deceased woman as 35-year-old Indrani and her husband as Samrat.

On Saturday night, Balaraj, a resident of 4th Cross, Vidyanagar, Mysore, was stabbed to death by four people over a trivial issue. The police have registered a case against Balraj's friends Tejas, Sanjay, Kiran and Tejas's father, Samrat as the accused.

Samrat was arrested soon after the alleged murder while three other suspects managed to flee from the spot. After her husband's arrest, Indrani was upset. Her son Tejas and three others were absconding were subsequently arrested on Sunday before Indrani took the drastic step. Police recovered the body and sent it for post-mortem examination.

When the news of his wife's death was shared with Samrat on Monday, he suffered a heart attack. Efforts to resuscitate him did not bear fruit. The prison authorities shifted Samrat to a government hospital where he was declared brought dead on arrival.

"The remaining three accused were arrested and sent to jail in Bengaluru on Sunday. Indrani appears to have been depressed after her husband and son's arrest. She died by suicide. On Monday midnight, Samrat developed severe chest pain in the jail. He was immediately sent to Jayadeva Hospital for treatment, however, he lost his life," Mysore City Police Commissioner, Ramesh Banoth said.