Chikkaballapur (Karnataka): A pregnant woman travelling on the Udyan Express delivered twins on the platform of Gauribidnaur railway station in the intervening night of Wednesday-Thursday. Chandramma was travelling with her relatives in the general coach from Bengaluru to Chittapur in Kalaburagi district. Railway officials said that the woman gave birth to two baby boys at the platform. An ambulance was called and she was taken to a hospital in Gauribidnaur.

According to official sources, Chandramma, who is originally from Chittapur completed eight months of pregnancy. She developed labour pain when the train reached Yalahanka, a place at a distance of a few minutes from Gauribidnaur railway station. The railway authorities at the railway station called an ambulance to the station. Official sources said that the co-passengers brought the matter to the notice of the railway staff on duty who further alerted the staff at Gauribidanaur railway station.

Chandramma along with her relatives alighted at the railway station and was waiting for the ambulance when her pain increased. She was made to lie down on the platform. With the help of other women travellers, she gave birth to two baby boys. She along with her babies was taken to Mother and Child Hospital in Gauribidanaur. The hospital staff said that the mother and children were doing fine and would be discharged soon.

