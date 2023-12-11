Belagavi (Karnataka): A horrifying incident took place in the Belagavi district on Sunday night when a woman was brutally beaten, stripped and tied to a pole in a village in the Belagavi taluk. According to reports, the victim's son's elopement with a girl he loved, which infuriated the latter's family, was the reason for the attack.

The 42-year-old mother of the young man was brutally attacked by the attackers, who were the relatives of the girl. They stripped and paraded her naked in the village. Additionally, the young man's house was ransacked during the assault, the police said. A girl and the victim's son were allegedly in a relationship and had left their houses on Saturday.

The girl's engagement was set for the next day, and her family had arranged her marriage with another man. But, the couple ran away before the scheduled engagement ceremony. However, the couple's abrupt departure from the planned engagement ceremony infuriated the family members and relatives.

Police from Kakati Station checked the area late at night. In connection with the case, seven accused have been taken into custody. On Monday morning, City Police Commissioner SN Siddaramappa paid a visit to the village and gathered information. The police started searching for the runaway youth and the girl. Two KSRP squads and a police contingent have also been deployed in the village.

Expressing dismay over the inhuman act, Home Minister G Parmeshwar said, "Such incidents should never happen. The tragedy might have been avoided if the villagers had stepped in". The minister highlighted the need for strong measures against those responsible.

He further said, "The inhuman incident took place at 12.30 am on Monday. A 24-year-old youth had eloped with an 18-year-old girl. About 10 to 15 relatives ransacked the house of the boy. They stripped the mother of the boy and assaulted her after tying her to an electric pole. On receiving the information, the police rushed to the spot and rescued the woman. Seven people have been arrested in this connection".

"Efforts were being made to track the lovers. This kind of act will not bring respect to anyone and legal action against the perpetrators of the crime will be initiated. The victim was traumatised by the incident. This is an unfortunate incident and legal action will be taken,” he added.