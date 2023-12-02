WILL GO TO HYDERABAD FOR PARTY WORK DK SHIVAKUMAR

Bengaluru: Deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar on Saturday said that he would go to Telangana, where votes would be counted tomorrow. Shivakumar said that he would do whatever needs to be done from his party's end.

"I will go to Telangana. I will do whatever party work is there to be done,' Shivakumar said near his residence in Sadashivnagar in Bengaluru. He had visited Telangana several times last month to step up campaign management there.

His statement came following allegations of ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) luring Congress candidates of the state for joining in to form the government.

"We are not saying that we will not go to Telangana. I will visit Hyderabad, the capital of Telangana. Our candidates have informed everything. They have also mentioned as to who is contacting them. We are aware of all the developments that are underway in Telangana," he said. The Congress leader said that since the Telangana team was there during the Karnataka polls, he is going to the neighbouring state now.

Shivakumar said that he is going to Kanakapur for a public meeting. "We have not spoken to the people of our constituency for a long time. The Karnataka Assembly Winter session is starting soon. Prior to this, I have to go to Belagavi for 10 days and before that I need to talk to the people of our constituency," he said.

Earlier, Shivakumar had alleged that the BRS is trying to trap the Congress candidates to join the party. He said that he was confident of Congress winning in Telangana. Meanwhile, Congress leader Renuka Chowdhury said that many of the candidates had received calls from BSR leaders expressing their willingness to join the party if required.